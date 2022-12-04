Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Drops By 17.1%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 131,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %
Compass Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 299,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,592. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $623.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Activity
In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,670. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
