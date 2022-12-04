Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Drops By 17.1%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 131,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %

Compass Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 299,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,592. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $623.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,670. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

