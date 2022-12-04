Short Interest in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Declines By 10.9%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 30,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Coupang Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,771,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,944,344. Coupang has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA downgraded Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 757,146 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,634.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 757,146 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,634.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,311,166 shares of company stock worth $23,856,155. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 8.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at $13,376,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 17.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 34.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 1.9% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 310,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

