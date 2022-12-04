Short Interest in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Increases By 13.0%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ CROX traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.99. 1,683,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,939 shares of company stock worth $4,763,350 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Crocs by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,482 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 288,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $11,822,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

