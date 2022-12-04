Short Interest in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO) Drops By 15.6%

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAOO remained flat at $10.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,635. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crypto 1 Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAOO. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,837,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,225,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $10,203,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $14,932,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $833,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

