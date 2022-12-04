Short Interest in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Decreases By 9.3%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,900 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 548,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory Mitchell acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 319,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,204.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aron R. English purchased 1,562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,777,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,758.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory Mitchell acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,204.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Up 3.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,580 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 127.0% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,552,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,428,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,693,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,207 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRTT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. 157,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 160.42% and a negative net margin of 37.69%.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

