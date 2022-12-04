Short Interest in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Drops By 14.1%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on D. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.47. 4,440,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.95 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.