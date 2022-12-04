Short Interest in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Drops By 16.0%

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 327,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Draganfly Price Performance

DPRO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,961. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Draganfly has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $120.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Draganfly

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.