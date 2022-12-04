Short Interest in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Increases By 10.4%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,510,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 13,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,100.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,400 shares of company stock valued at $251,220 over the last three months. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in E2open Parent by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE:ETWO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,090. E2open Parent has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 63.61%. The business had revenue of $160.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

