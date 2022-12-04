Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Grows By 11.8%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 281,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of ERESW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 89,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.71.

