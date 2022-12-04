Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Drops By 15.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 73,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.