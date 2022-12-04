Short Interest in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Increases By 13.6%

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,870,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 15,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.20. 4,338,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,793. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

