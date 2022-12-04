Short Interest in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Grows By 13.5%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 754,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,185,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,598,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encompass Health Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.