Short Interest in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expands By 9.2%

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,895,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,477,000 after acquiring an additional 338,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,783,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,262,000 after acquiring an additional 921,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,212,000 after acquiring an additional 197,254 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelixis Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. 1,719,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

