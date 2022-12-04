Short Interest in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expands By 9.2%

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Insider Transactions at Exelixis
In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,895,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,477,000 after acquiring an additional 338,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,783,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,262,000 after acquiring an additional 921,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,212,000 after acquiring an additional 197,254 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Exelixis Price Performance
Shares of EXEL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. 1,719,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
Featured Articles
