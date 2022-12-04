Short Interest in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Rises By 16.2%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,710,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 28,150,000 shares. Currently, 25.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

FIGS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FIGS to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $8.53 on Friday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

