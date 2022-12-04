Short Interest in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Declines By 15.5%

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $6,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,445,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. 23,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,803. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $708.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

