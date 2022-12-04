Short Interest in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Drops By 15.7%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,200 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 758,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity

Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $387,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $257,390 in the last ninety days. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

FDP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,022. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

