Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Decreases By 16.0%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.24%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

