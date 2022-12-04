Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Expands By 6.7%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFAS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 6,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $16.38.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%.

