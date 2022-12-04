Short Interest in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Drops By 14.7%

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the October 31st total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. 15,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,454. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $85.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIFI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

