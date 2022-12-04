Short Interest in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Drops By 14.7%

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the October 31st total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GIFI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. 15,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,454. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $85.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIFI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
Featured Stories
