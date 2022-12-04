Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Declines By 17.1%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 231,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 63,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 41,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.82. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $241.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

