Short Interest in HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Expands By 12.5%

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,543,400 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 3,148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,487,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HUMBL Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HMBL remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,081,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,869,665. HUMBL has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About HUMBL

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce platform, connects consumers, freelancers and merchants in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers, freelancers, and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that enables merchants to list and sell goods by authenticating through HUMBL Token Engine and HUMBL Origin Assurance technologies to improve merchants ability to trade, track, and pay for assets, as well as HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

