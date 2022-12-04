Short Interest in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Drops By 10.3%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

HCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ HCM traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,383. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth $91,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

