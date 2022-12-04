Short Interest in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Drops By 10.3%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
HUTCHMED Stock Performance
NASDAQ HCM traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,383. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Further Reading
