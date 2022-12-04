Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Declines By 15.8%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ICL Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in ICL Group by 178.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 219,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 140,300 shares during the period.

ICL Group Trading Up 1.1 %

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of ICL stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 815,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,093. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

