Short Interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Drops By 12.9%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.86. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,146,000 after buying an additional 2,184,898 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,229,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,024,000 after acquiring an additional 305,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,794,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,407,000 after acquiring an additional 112,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,890,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,414,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

