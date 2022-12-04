Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Decreases By 9.3%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,183.0 days.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIPZF stock remained flat at $9.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.65. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIPZF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.