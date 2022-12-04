Short Interest in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Increases By 16.5%

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $217.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.13. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

