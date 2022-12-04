Short Interest in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Declines By 9.0%

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,410,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 19,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

