Short Interest in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Drops By 12.3%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

LOKM remained flat at $9.96 during trading hours on Friday. 309,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,573. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 257,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 615,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 216,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 513,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

