Short Interest in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Drops By 15.7%

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 7,750,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 709,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in National Vision by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,907,000 after buying an additional 729,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in National Vision by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in National Vision by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after buying an additional 258,848 shares during the last quarter.

EYE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. 528,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. National Vision has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $499.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

