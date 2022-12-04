Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Drops By 15.8%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. 28,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,522. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

