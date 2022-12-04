Short Interest in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Expands By 12.9%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,600 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 880,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.92. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

