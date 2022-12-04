Short Interest in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Expands By 12.9%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,600 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 880,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FBMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
First Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.92. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.
First Bancshares Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of First Bancshares
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.
About First Bancshares
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
Further Reading
