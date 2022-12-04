Short Interest in The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Drops By 14.6%

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 1,153,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,926.0 days.
The GPT Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GPTGF remained flat at $2.68 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The GPT Group has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.85.
The GPT Group Company Profile
