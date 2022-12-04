Siacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $137.51 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $137.51 million and $1.48 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,020.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00448275 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022229 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002759 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00113784 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.00844812 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00647328 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005856 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00246073 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,614,712,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
