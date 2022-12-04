SingularityNET Hits Market Capitalization of $48.15 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $48.15 million and $707,732.19 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,334.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010531 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021029 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00242793 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,576,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,672,322 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,576,938.8871071 with 1,135,672,322.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04205996 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $4,478,698.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

