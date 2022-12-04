SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SJW. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $76.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $37,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

