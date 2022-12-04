Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.45.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.37. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $164.47.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,850 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after acquiring an additional 654,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,167,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

