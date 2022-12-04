Small Cap Consu Weighs in on Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) – Small Cap Consu lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.67 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.87. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 92,938 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $2,077,164.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,442,674 shares in the company, valued at $32,243,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $90,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $387,885.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,625 shares of company stock worth $4,867,411. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 57.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $1,321,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 509,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

