Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.14. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Snipp Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.12 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50.

About Snipp Interactive

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

