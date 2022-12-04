Sourceless Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $168.03 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $168.03 million and $0.23 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,087.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010623 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040051 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021185 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00242118 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00797614 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

