SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SPTN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

SPTN stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 378,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 263,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 190,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

