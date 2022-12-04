STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $164,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $710,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 56.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.