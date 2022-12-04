Starname Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $617,197.11 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. Starname has a total market cap of $617,197.11 and approximately $243.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Starname Profile

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

