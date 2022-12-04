Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $79.85 Million

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $79.85 million and $1.34 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,020.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010684 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00039964 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005861 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00240097 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02299485 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,873,862.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

