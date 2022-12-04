StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

StealthGas Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.96 on Friday. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,028,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in StealthGas by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,775,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in StealthGas by 1,712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 377,982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. 45.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

