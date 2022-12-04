Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SPLP opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $930.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after purchasing an additional 498,015 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

