Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
NYSE SPLP opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $930.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
