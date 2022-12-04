Steem Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $75.02 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,270.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00450909 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00021998 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002687 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00113279 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.52 or 0.00831038 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00648137 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005801 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00245399 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,240,801 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.