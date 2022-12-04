Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stock Position Lifted by Towle & Co

Towle & Co lifted its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,882,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,850 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up 3.7% of Towle & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Towle & Co’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $23,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1,656.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1,165.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLA. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.65) to €19.00 ($19.59) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Stellantis Price Performance

About Stellantis

Shares of NYSE STLA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 4,926,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,551,701. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.