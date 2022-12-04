StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MICT Stock Down 2.6 %

MICT opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. MICT has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Get MICT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MICT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in MICT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 27,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MICT by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in MICT by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MICT during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MICT during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the financial technology and insurance business in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It primarily develops platforms for insurance products, and financial products and services. The company also deals in securities, futures, and options; and provides securities advisory and asset management services, as well as the Magpie Invest app that allows to trade in securities on various stock exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.