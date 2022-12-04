StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

