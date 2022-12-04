StockNews.com Downgrades Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Airgain to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airgain presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.
Shares of AIRG opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. Airgain has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.49.
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
