StockNews.com Downgrades Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Airgain to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airgain presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of AIRG opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. Airgain has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 510,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Airgain by 445.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 130,001 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

